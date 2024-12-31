Arajet offers flights starting at one dollar to welcome 2025

Santo Domingo.- Dominican low-cost airline Arajet has launched a promotional campaign offering flights for as little as one dollar per leg, excluding taxes and fees. The promotion, called “Fly from $1,” is available from December 30, 2024, to January 17, 2025, for trips scheduled between January 9 and March 31, 2025.

The campaign applies to all 23 destinations in Arajet’s network, which spans 16 countries, including cities like Buenos Aires, Bogotá, São Paulo and Santiago de Chile, as well as various Caribbean islands. The offer aims to make air travel more accessible while thanking loyal customers.

Victor Pacheco, CEO of Arajet, expressed that the initiative is intended to encourage more people to travel in the new year: “We want 2025 to be the year when everyone can travel with us to their dream destination at the best price, paired with high-quality onboard service.”

Arajet clarified that the offer is subject to availability and applies to certain fare packages. Bookings made via phone will include a $20 surcharge per ticket.