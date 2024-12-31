Canadians, Europeans and Americans occupy 98% of hotels in Punta Cana, Cap Cana and Bávaro

Punta Cana, DR.- Nearly 98% of hotel rooms in Bávaro, Punta Cana, and Cap Cana are currently occupied by international tourists, with some hotels fully booked, according to a report published by Recorriendo con Salvador. The findings, based on research conducted in collaboration with local tourism clusters and hotel associations, reflect the region’s popularity during the holiday season.

The report highlights that between December 31, 2024, and January 2, 2025, the overwhelming majority of the 44,000 hotel rooms in the area—excluding Airbnb accommodations—are being filled by visitors from Canada, the United States and Europe. Additionally, emerging markets such as Argentina and Colombia are contributing to the strong demand.

This surge in tourism coincides with winter in many of these countries, as travelers seek refuge in the warm climate and idyllic beaches of the Dominican Republic. Bávaro, Punta Cana and Cap Cana continue to stand out as top choices for sun-seekers during the colder months.

The Dominican Republic’s thriving tourism sector not only underscores its status as a premier global destination but also serves as a significant driver of the national economy. The influx of international visitors supports job creation and bolsters local businesses, reinforcing the region’s reputation for world-class hospitality and amenities.