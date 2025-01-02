Cibao International Airport exceeds 180,000 passengers in December

Santiago de los Caballeros, DR.- Cibao International Airport closed December with over 180,000 passengers, receiving an average of 52 flights daily, primarily from the United States, including New York, Newark, and Miami, along with tourists from Madrid and several Panamanian cities. The airport’s total passenger count for the year exceeded 2.2 million.

To accommodate future growth, the airport is progressing with plans to expand its terminal by 2025, aiming for completion by 2026. This US$300 million project includes the expansion of the aircraft parking platform, a 280-meter runway extension, and enhanced access and parking facilities. The expansion is expected to increase the airport’s capacity to 2.6 million annual passengers.