Tourism leads Dominican Republic’s economic growth in 2024

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s tourism sector solidified its role as the nation’s primary economic driver in 2024, achieving record visitor arrivals, expanded hotel infrastructure, and increased average tourist spending. Economist Jaime Aristy Escuder highlighted tourism’s pivotal role in boosting GDP, alongside contributions from local trade, construction, and manufacturing.

According to Escuder, the sector’s growth aligns with Central Bank estimates, which confirmed the Dominican Republic recorded the highest economic growth rate in the region last year. He noted that the favorable international environment, coupled with projected U.S. economic growth of 2.7%, positions the country for continued economic expansion despite global financial challenges.

Tourism’s resilience and its ripple effects on other industries underscore its importance in sustaining the Dominican Republic’s robust economic trajectory into the future.