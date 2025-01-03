President Abinader celebrates growth of cruise tourism in Pedernales

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has highlighted the increasing activity in cruise tourism at the port of Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, as the Holland America Line cruise ship Rotterdam docked this week with 2,593 visitors and 976 crew members on board.

“Pedernales enthusiastically welcomes the Rotterdam. I am thrilled to see the dream of tourism development in the south becoming a reality, benefiting the entire region and the country. We remain committed to building a future full of opportunities for Pedernales and the Dominican Republic,” President Abinader shared on his social media platforms.

The Rotterdam marks the sixth cruise ship to visit Cabo Rojo’s port. The terminal is set to host approximately 25 additional calls in 2025 from major cruise lines, including Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC, and Costa Cruises, further cementing the region’s role as a key destination for international tourism.