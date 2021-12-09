Abinader supports a free press

Santo Domingo. -President Luis Abinader yesterday reaffirmed his support for the free press, stating that it is carried out by men and women who lead it on the right track.

The president delivered certificates to 39 participants of the first class of the ethical journalism diploma in the Aula Magna of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), where he said that the ethical journalism diploma will continue as a space for consensus and dissent.

He said the Government Ethics Cabinet will teach a master’s degree and continuing courses in ethics and governance. He stressed that the idea for the diploma came from the journalist Marino Zapete.