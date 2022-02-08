Have you seen him?

Santiago.- Relatives of people who have been murdered, presumably by Haitian nationals in the Cibao region, offer a large sum of money, as a reward, to offer clues about their whereabouts.

Juan Martínez Mendoza explains how two Haitians, on January 24, 2021, took the life of his brother Eddy Martínez, in Las Praderas de Cerro Alto, Santiago and a year later the police authorities have not found those responsible, so his family, have been forced to offer the sum of one million pesos, for information that helps to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Martínez said that although there are videos and other evidence that show that it was the two Haitians who killed his brother in the construction of a house, where he was in charge of that work, they have not been arrested.

“The National Police in Santiago has done nothing to capture the murderers.”