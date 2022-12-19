Plus Ultra fuels tourism in Santiago with the first flight from Madrid

Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas marked a milestone with the inauguration of the first direct flight between Madrid and Santiago, a link that has increased the optimism of the Cibao airport authorities, who already suggest that in the future this flight could be “permanent.” The new flight, carried out by Plus Ultra, in conjunction with the VDT Air Consolidator and Travel Wholesale Group, arrived at the airport at 3:46 in the afternoon last Saturday from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas International Airport with 268 passengers, Dominicans, and foreigners, in an aircraft model Airbus A330.

According to what was reported by the executives of the Cibao International Airport, at the moment there is no fixed route; however, negotiations are underway to make it permanent in the future. Likewise, it was said that other dates were scheduled for the flight to operate again, on December 17 and 21, on the Madrid-Santiago route, and also on January 13 and 20, 2023, on the Santiago-Santo route.

Félix María García, president of the Cibao Airport Board of Directors, highlighted the importance of this operation, which he assures has a positive impact on the impulse that Santiago has had as a destination with the opening of routes that contribute to the economic and tourist development of this area. David Blázquez, Corporate Director of Sales in Madrid of the Plus Ultra airline, highlighted the important efforts of the authorities of the Cibao airport and the VDT Group so that this objective could materialize. Lilian Núñez, CEO of the VDT Group, thanked everyone involved in this project for their support and for witnessing this “historic event”.