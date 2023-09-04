Israel appoints new ambassador to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Mr. Raslan Abu Rukun has been designated as the fresh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary representing Israel in the Dominican Republic. In accordance with protocol, the presentation ceremony of his credentials took place at the National Palace, where President Luis Abinader Corona accepted them. Accompanying the president were Vice President Raquel Peña and Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Álvarez.

Ambassador Raslan Abu Rukun conveyed his happiness at arriving in Santo Domingo accompanied by his family. He underscored his enthusiasm for collaborating closely with the Dominican Government and private sector to further enhance the multifaceted bilateral relations between Israel and the Dominican Republic. These relations encompass various domains, including business, agriculture, water resource management, technology, tourism, and innovation.

Throughout his 17 years at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Raslan Abu Rukun has assumed diverse roles, including Deputy Chief of Mission in Philadelphia and Portugal, and second in command at the Embassies of Nepal and Egypt. He holds a degree in Middle East Studies and Political Science, as well as a master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Haifa, completed with top honors.

Fluent in Arabic, Hebrew, and English, with proficient Portuguese and Spanish, Ambassador Abu Rukun and his wife Diane Gavishe Abu Rukun have three children. His diplomatic responsibilities extend to the nations of Haiti, Jamaica, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Saint Kitts and Nevis.