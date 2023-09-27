President of Suriname will visit the Dominican Republic next Wednesday

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is set to host his counterpart from the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, on an official visit scheduled for Thursday, October 5. President Santokhi, who has pledged Suriname’s support for the multilateral security mission in Haiti led by Kenya, will arrive in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, October 4.

Upon his arrival in the Dominican Republic, President Santokhi and his official delegation will be welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Suriname, Wellington Bencosme, and the director of State Ceremonial and Protocol, Ambassador Francisco José Cantizano Nadal.

The reception ceremony for President Santokhi will be held on the front esplanade of the National Palace on Thursday, October 5, at 10:00 in the morning. Following this ceremony, the Surinamese head of state will receive the honors befitting his high position, and both presidents will proceed to a military review and the presentation of their respective delegations.

Subsequently, President Abinader and President Santokhi will have a private audience in the Presidential Office of the National Palace. The official agenda includes an expanded meeting of the delegations of both countries in the Government Council Room of the National Palace.

Later in the day, there will be an instrument signing ceremony and a joint declaration in the Ambassadors’ Hall, followed by a lunch in the Banquet Hall. In the afternoon, at 3:00, President Santokhi and his delegation, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will visit the Altar of the Homeland, where they will lay a floral offering. Following this, they will proceed to the National Congress, where they will be received by the presidents of the Senate, Ricardo De Los Santos, and the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.