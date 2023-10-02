China and Russia: the challenges at the UN for sending forces to Haiti

Santo Domingo.- On Monday at 4:00 PM, a meeting of the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss a resolution regarding the deployment of a multinational force to assist Haiti in addressing gang violence and restoring security. The resolution, initially proposed by the United States, is set to approve Kenya’s offer to lead this multinational security force in Haiti.

However, there are indications that the resolution may face opposition from two permanent members of the Security Council: China and Russia. These two countries hold veto power within the council, alongside the other permanent members: France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to reports in the Miami Herald, China and Russia have expressed concerns regarding the resolution. These concerns include questions about the size of the Multinational Security Support mission and details about its rules of engagement. Notably, the draft of the resolution does not specify the size of the force.

The proposed resolution would authorize the multinational force for a duration of one year, with a review scheduled after nine months. The force’s primary mission is to provide operational support to the underfunded and resource-strapped Haitian National Police, which currently has only about 10,000 active officers serving a population of over 11 million people.

The resolution outlines that the multinational force’s tasks include building local police capacity, conducting joint security support operations, countering gang activities, and improving security conditions in Haiti. Additionally, the force is expected to protect critical infrastructure sites and transit points, such as airports, seaports, and key intersections.

The meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday will determine whether this resolution is approved and whether a multinational force will be deployed to assist Haiti in its efforts to address the security challenges facing the country.