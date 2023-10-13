Dominican Presidency manages flights to remove Dominicans stranded in Israel

Santo Domingo.- Congressman Adriano Espaillat, along with the Dominican presidency, is actively exploring various options to assist a group of 11 Dominicans who have been stranded in Israel since last Saturday. Among their efforts, they have requested visas to Greece for Dominicans with residence and are also researching available flights to Dubai and other countries that do not require visa applications.

The group of Dominicans, which includes four individuals with US residence and seven citizens, is currently at Tel-Aviv airport, where they have been sheltered since 6:00 am on Thursday. They are expected to stay at the airport for at least one more night. Efforts are being made to ensure their safe return home, with cooperation from various agencies, including the Dominican Republic’s presidency and the White House.