Tigres del Licey announce starting rotation for initial Caribbean Series games in Miami

Santo Domingo.- The Tigres del Licey have revealed their starting rotation for the initial four games of the Caribbean Series scheduled from February 1 to 9 in Miami.

Left-hander Raúl Valdés will take the mound for the opening match against Venezuela’s Tiburones de la Guaira on Thursday at the Loan Depot Park stadium, commencing at 9:30 p.m.

Manager Gilbert Gómez has assigned Brooks Hall as the starting pitcher for Friday’s game when the Tigres face the Gigantes de Rivas from Nicaragua as visitors at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the 3rd, right-hander César Valdez will assume the pitching duties as Licey plays as visitors in the 9:30 p.m. game against Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas.

Andy Otero is set to be the starting pitcher for the Dominican team on Sunday, the 4th, against Mexico’s Naranjeros de Hermosillo, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Schedule: Thursday, February 1

Rivas vs Caguas 11:30 AM

Curaçao vs Hermosillo 4:30 PM

La Guaira vs Licey 9:30 PM

Friday, February 2

Chiriquí vs Curaçao 11:30 AM

Licey vs Rivas 4:30 PM

Caguas vs Hermosillo 8:30 PM

Saturday, February 3

La Guaira vs Curaçao 11:30 AM

Hermosillo vs Chiriquí 4:30 PM

Licey vs Caguas 9:30 PM

Sunday, February 4

Chiriquí vs Rivas 11:30 AM

Caguas vs La Guaira 4:30 PM

Hermosillo vs Licey 9:30 PM

Monday, February 5

Rivas vs Caraçao 11:30 AM

La Guaira vs Hermosillo 4:30 PM

Caguas vs Chiriqí 9:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Hermosillo vs Rivas 11:30 AM

Curaçao vs Licey 4:30 PM

Chiriquí vs La Guaira 9:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7