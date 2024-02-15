Dominican culinary team wins silver at IKA Olympics

Germany.- The Dominican Republic Culinary Team secured a silver medal at the prestigious IKA Culinary Olympics, competing in the Culinary Art category as a Regional Team. The team faced tough competition from countries like the United States, South Korea, Sweden, England, Pakistan, and Romania.

The competition required participants to present a gastronomic proposal of the highest caliber, evaluated by an international jury based on perfection, excellence, and professionalism in the dishes. The challenging menu included finger foods, appetizers, a festival platter, a five-course menu, desserts, petit fours, and an artistic chocolate piece.

To showcase the richness of Creole culture, the Dominican team incorporated traditional recipes transformed into haute cuisine dishes, featuring street chimi, mofongo, and cultural elements like tumbara, maraca, and a faceless doll. Ingredients such as guatapanal, celery strain, yautía coco, crab, coconut, banana, and chicharrón were also highlighted.

Throughout 2023, the team dedicated itself to rigorous training, refining execution, and perfecting details, conducting monthly simulations with coaches to prepare for the final presentation.

The IKA Culinary Olympics, held in Germany every four years, is the oldest, largest, and most diverse international culinary arts competition globally, with over a century of history. The Dominican Republic Culinary Team, comprised of seven talented chefs, stood out in the event.

The team includes Nathalie Javier Sprouse, Rolfi Enmanuel, John Kelly Medina, Ambar Candelier, Camila Díaz, Alondra Castro, and Melina Bonilla. Coached by Michelin Star recipient Javier Cabrera and former member of the United States Olympic National Gastronomy Team, George Castañeda, the team is now gearing up to represent the country at the Culinary World Cup in November 2026 in Luxembourg after their success at the Culinary Olympics.