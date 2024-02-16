Supérate program launches service window at Dominican consulate in New York

New York, US.- The Supérate aid and social protection program is set to establish a service window at the Dominican consulate in New York, marking the commencement of a pilot plan for consulates in various cities worldwide.

Gloria Reyes, the general director of the state organization, and Eligio Jáquez, the Dominican consul in New York, formalized the agreement during Reyes’ recent visit to the city. This initiative was undertaken as part of her representation of the Dominican Republic at the 62nd Session of the Commission of Social Development (CSocD) of the United Nations.

Reyes emphasized the significance of this collaboration for the diaspora, viewing it as a dissemination mechanism to channel much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable individuals.

“The primary goal is for Dominicans abroad to learn about the various programs managed by Supérate through this service window, thereby serving as a motivational tool for their relatives in the country who are facing financial hardship,” explained Reyes.

She also acknowledged the impactful role Dominicans abroad play in the Dominican economy and their substantial influence on their families and places of origin.

“Institutions like Supérate bear the responsibility of forming strategic alliances to efficiently channel assistance for the benefit of the vulnerable,” added Reyes.

The service window at the consulate will receive citizen requests for processing in the Solidarity Point system. The individual’s information will then be updated in the system, and necessary documentation will be scanned along with the required supports to fulfill the needs or requests. Additionally, telephone assistance will be offered to those in need. The personalized attention aims to ensure that all operations adhere to the procedures outlined in the Quality Management System, based on the international standard ISO 9001.