Dominican Republic’s Agriculture Minister embarks on technical visit to Vietnam and China

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.- The Minister of Agriculture of the Dominican Republic, Limber Cruz, along with a delegation, is undertaking an international cooperation tour to transfer knowledge and technologies. This tour, which began on June 22 and will conclude on June 29, includes visits to several productive areas in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The delegation will tour the districts of Cu Chi and Duc Hoa, as well as the provinces of Binh Duong, Long An, and Tien Giang, and the city of My Tho. The agenda includes observing scientific and technological advancements in pitahaya production, horticulture models, and visiting a veterinary supplies plant and an agro-industrial machinery factory.

Minister Cruz will then visit Hanoi to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. This will include a technical visit to the Departments of Animal Health, a meat processing plant, and the Vietnam Livestock Breeders Association.

A press release stated that the purpose of the tour is to leverage the advancements made by Vietnam to position the Dominican Republic at the forefront of genetic improvement and agricultural production. The aim is to enhance the country’s production levels with cutting-edge technology, ensuring food security and sovereignty.

The visit will conclude with meetings with Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son during the Foreign Affairs Commission of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and with Vu Hai Ha, head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the National Assembly.

Minister Cruz is accompanied by Dominican Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Francisco Rodríguez, Vice Minister of Agricultural Technological Development Rafael Ortíz Quezada, and several assistants from the Dominican embassy and a Vietnamese delegation.

Following the visit to Vietnam, Minister Cruz and the Dominican delegation will travel to the People’s Republic of China as special guests. They will engage in an eight-day work agenda to discuss bilateral cooperation with Chinese authorities.