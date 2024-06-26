Joe Biden: Haiti’s future hinges on democratic governance

Haiti.- Yesterday, President Joe Biden underscored the fundamental rights of the Haitian people to safety, prosperity for their families, and democratic freedoms. He acknowledged that achieving these goals would require sustained effort and expressed confidence in the mission’s potential to lead Haiti back to democratic governance.

“Supported by the United States, Kenyan forces have arrived in Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support Mission to provide critical relief,” Biden stated.

He highlighted the devastating impact of widespread gang violence, which has resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands and displaced over half a million Haitians. Gender-based violence remains pervasive, compounded by restricted access to essential supplies, leaving nearly five million Haitians food insecure.

The mission aims to bolster the Haitian National Police, enhancing their capacity to combat gangs and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

“We’ve collaborated with Kenya and other partners to embed crucial accountability and oversight measures,” Biden affirmed, expressing gratitude to the nations contributing personnel and financial resources. The multinational mission, led by Kenya and supported by countries such as Benin, Jamaica, and Canada, will ultimately deploy 2,500 personnel.

The initial contingent of 400 agents will work alongside Haitian police to restore order and peace.

Biden emphasized the United States’ substantial financial commitment, exceeding $300 million, along with $60 million worth of equipment. He pledged continued diplomatic efforts to rally more nations to join the initiative, stressing the global importance of stabilizing Haiti for regional and global security.

“As Haiti’s situation affects its neighbors, the region, and the world, we remain dedicated to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation,” Biden concluded.

Source: EFE