Two Dominican migrants captured on Puerto Rico’s coast

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- Two Dominican migrants were captured on Monday morning along the northwest coast of Puerto Rico after a group of undocumented immigrants attempted to reach the island illegally, according to police reports.

Authorities stated that the landing occurred at Tres Hermanos Beach in the municipality of Añasco around 8:00 a.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Monday.

An officer from the Maritime Unit of the Rapid Action Forces of the Puerto Rico Police in Añasco reported that, so far, two men of Dominican nationality have been arrested.

Authorities are expected to provide more information about the incident.

Source: EFE