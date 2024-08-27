Kenyan police report ‘Significant progress’ by multinational force in Haiti
Image: external source
Haiti.- Kenyan police have reported significant progress in stabilizing Haiti, where armed groups have long controlled large portions of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and vital roadways. This progress comes as part of the UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti (MMAS), which began two months ago and is set to operate until October 2024.
The mission aims to assist the Haitian police in combating gang violence, securing critical infrastructure, and ensuring civilian access to humanitarian aid. Since the arrival of the first Kenyan police contingent, the MMAS has regained control of key infrastructure, including the airport, and reopened crucial routes, enabling the return of thousands of displaced Haitians.
Kenya has deployed 400 officers so far, with plans to send a total of 1,000. The mission will eventually include 2,500 troops from countries such as Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, the Bahamas, and Barbados, with the United States providing funding and logistical support.
Source: EFE
Oh great, they’re finally getting things under control,for now. But let’s not kid ourselves. As soon as they pack up and leave, it’ll be back to chaos. The only reason they’re even there is because the upper class couldn’t flaunt their wealth properly without things getting messy. If they don’t control the real issues, this is just a band aid on a bullet wound.