UN warns of rising sexual violence against displaced women in Haiti

Haiti.- The United Nations has warned that thousands of women and children displaced by gang violence in Haiti are facing an increasing risk of sexual assault, particularly in the makeshift camps of Port-au-Prince. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) highlighted the alarming rise in sexual violence, with reported cases surging by over 40% between March and May 2024. The dire living conditions in the camps, including inadequate security and privacy in sanitation facilities, are exacerbating the situation.

Among the estimated 185,000 displaced persons in the capital, many are living in camps where basic protections are lacking, making women and girls especially vulnerable to attacks. From January to May 2024, nearly 4,000 cases of gender-based violence were reported, with the majority involving rape, often perpetrated by gang members.

Source: AFP