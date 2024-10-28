Dominican Republic signs agreement with NASA to advance space exploration

Ambassador Guzmán highlighted the agreement as a milestone, paving the way for the Dominican Republic to attract investments in satellite communications, agricultural research, and related services, supporting economic growth. She noted that the Artemis Agreement could lay a framework for legal standards to foster private sector involvement, further integrating the Dominican Republic into the global space industry.

NASA’s Bill Nelson welcomed the Dominican Republic, recognizing its role in advancing inclusive space exploration. He praised the country’s commitment to guiding the next generation of space exploration through international cooperation. At a recent meeting in Milan for the International Astronautical Congress, the Dominican Republic was formally welcomed and affirmed its interest in contributing to space governance, enhancing its participation in the global space community.