Dominican Republic signs agreement with NASA to advance space exploration
Washington.- The Dominican Republic officially joined the Artemis Agreement, marking a new era of collaboration with NASA in peaceful space exploration and research, including missions to the Moon and Mars. Ambassador Sonia Guzmán and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson celebrated this historic signing, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to safe and responsible space exploration and its potential to enhance opportunities in science and technology for Dominican youth. The agreement, now with 47 signatories, aligns with international standards to ensure transparent and sustainable space activity.
Ambassador Guzmán highlighted the agreement as a milestone, paving the way for the Dominican Republic to attract investments in satellite communications, agricultural research, and related services, supporting economic growth. She noted that the Artemis Agreement could lay a framework for legal standards to foster private sector involvement, further integrating the Dominican Republic into the global space industry.
NASA’s Bill Nelson welcomed the Dominican Republic, recognizing its role in advancing inclusive space exploration. He praised the country’s commitment to guiding the next generation of space exploration through international cooperation. At a recent meeting in Milan for the International Astronautical Congress, the Dominican Republic was formally welcomed and affirmed its interest in contributing to space governance, enhancing its participation in the global space community.