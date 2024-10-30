Dominican Republic takes part in reactivation of Ibero-American Network of Biodiversity Directors

Colombia.- The Dominican Republic recently participated in the reactivation of the Ibero-American Network of Biodiversity Directors, a collaborative platform aimed at addressing biodiversity loss through shared knowledge and initiatives. This reactivation, held during the Sixteenth Conference of the Parties (COP16) on Biodiversity in Cali, Colombia, included the signing of the network’s constitution and discussions on implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Marina Hernández, Director of Biodiversity for the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Environment, emphasized that this network fosters technical collaboration and resource mobilization among Ibero-American nations, which collectively possess vast biodiversity, including half of the world’s tropical forests.

At COP16, the Dominican Republic also presented the ABS RD Seal, a certification sponsored by GIZ and the Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD), to endorse the sustainable use of genetic resources. This seal aligns with the Nagoya Protocol, promoting ethical, transparent, and sustainable practices among researchers, NGOs, and private companies.

The COP16 summit, considered the largest biodiversity summit to date, gathered over 21,000 delegates to discuss impactful solutions for global biodiversity conservation.