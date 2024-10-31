Dominican government expresses solidarity with Spain following deadly floods

In solidarity with the Spanish people, government, and the families of the victims, the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) has expressed its support. MIREX, through the Dominican Embassy in Spain and the Consulate General in Valencia, is closely monitoring the situation involving the meteorological phenomenon known as Isolated Depression at High Atmospheric Levels (DANA). So far, there are no reports of Dominicans among the casualties or affected individuals.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the protection and assistance of Dominican citizens worldwide, in line with Axis 1 of the nation’s Foreign Policy. For assistance, Dominican citizens in the affected area are encouraged to reach out to the Dominican embassy, alongside any ongoing efforts by Spanish authorities.