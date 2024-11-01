DIECOM wins six awards at 2024 Reed Latino for excellence in government digital strategy

Cartagena, Colombia.- The Directorate of Government Strategy and Communication (DIECOM) of the Dominican Republic’s Presidency recently received six accolades at the 2024 Reed Latino Awards in Cartagena. These awards honor outstanding achievements in political communication and digital strategy across Latin America, with DIECOM excelling in various categories targeting large audiences.

DIECOM’s recognitions include:

Best Facebook and Twitter Management by a Political Figure in Government Functions

Best Social Media Management for a Government Agency

Best Government Communication Campaign (for the “Dominicans of Pure Strain” campaign)

(for the “Dominicans of Pure Strain” campaign) Best Government Website

Government Digital Strategist of the Year (awarded to Isadora Miguel, Digital Communication team director)

The “Dominicans of Pure Strain” campaign, a highlight among the awards, focused on celebrating Dominican identity, culture, and values. Its public success reinforced the government’s commitment to fostering national pride and belonging. Additionally, Isadora Miguel’s recognition as Government Digital Strategist of the Year emphasized her innovative leadership in strengthening the Dominican Republic’s digital presence. Under her direction, the Digital Communication team has established strong, transparent connections with citizens, enhancing public access to information.