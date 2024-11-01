UN warns of worsening hunger crisis in Gaza and Haiti

Haiti.- UN agencies have issued a warning that food insecurity is expected to worsen in coming months, with particular concerns for Gaza, Haiti, Mali, Sudan, and South Sudan. The latest report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP) identifies armed conflicts, economic disparities, extreme weather, and high debt as major drivers of acute hunger. Many countries also face funding shortages for essential food aid, including critical gaps of over 75% in places like Ethiopia, Yemen, Syria, and Myanmar.

The report underscores that urgent humanitarian efforts are necessary to avert famine and mass deaths in regions such as Gaza, where recent hostilities have elevated the risk of a catastrophic hunger crisis. Nearly 41% of Gaza’s population is expected to experience severe food shortages, with 16% potentially reaching critical levels. Similarly, in Haiti, violent conflicts, economic instability, and natural disasters are deepening food insecurity, affecting half the population. Sudan and South Sudan continue to experience severe hunger levels due to internal conflicts, with South Sudan’s situation worsening following recent floods that have severely impacted crops.

The FAO and WFP warn that conflicts not only destroy resources but displace populations, disrupt food systems, and destabilize local economies, creating lasting effects on food access and affordability. Additional climate risks, including a potential return of La Niña this winter, could further intensify droughts and floods, compounding the crisis in vulnerable regions.