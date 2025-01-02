Puerto Rico’s new Governor highlights strengthening of Dominican Republic relations

Puerto Rico.- Puerto Rico’s new governor, Jenniffer González Colón, emphasized that her administration would prioritize strengthening the already robust relationship with the Dominican Republic, focusing on enhancing diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations. She expressed her appreciation for the presence of Dominican President Luis Abinader at her inauguration, noting that his attendance symbolized the importance of the bilateral relationship. González Colón also acknowledged the participation of Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, recognizing the continued collaboration between their governments.

The president’s visit was seen as an important gesture of solidarity and mutual respect, further solidifying the diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.