Argentina and Dominican Republic sign open skies agreement

Under the agreement, airlines can expand their transport networks across the continent, unrestricted by the previous cap of 14 weekly flights. The policy also removes limits on regular cargo flights, allowing them to operate under the “seventh freedom of the air,” which permits flights that neither begin nor end in the airline’s home country. The agreement was formalized by Argentina’s Secretary of Transportation, Franco Mogetta, and Héctor Porcella Dumas, President of the Dominican Republic’s Civil Aviation Board.

The open skies policy is already generating results. Previously limited to the Ezeiza-Punta Cana route, new routes like Córdoba-Punta Cana and Ezeiza-Punta Cana (operated by Arajet) have commenced, with plans for Tucumán-Punta Cana and Rosario-Punta Cana routes in 2025. Airlines such as Sky, Arajet, and Jetsmart are expected to expand international operations. This deregulation is anticipated to boost tourism, enhance investment opportunities, and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.