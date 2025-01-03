U.S. Department of Transportation fines JetBlue $2 million for flight delays

United States.- The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined JetBlue Airways $2 million for delayed flights, marking the first time the department has penalized an airline for such issues. Of the total fine, $1 million will be allocated to compensate JetBlue customers affected by delays or disruptions over the next year.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized that the DOT will continue to enforce regulations against airlines with persistent delays or unrealistic scheduling to ensure fair treatment of passengers and maintain healthy competition in the aviation industry.

The DOT has recently focused on strengthening passenger protections, including new rules requiring airlines to disclose airfares. Additionally, former congressman Sean Duffy, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump, is set to lead the department in the upcoming term.