New travel magazine launch: ‘Por Ahí Dominican Republic’

Santo Domingo.- Journalist Jessica Leonor and photographer Randy Ramírez have unveiled the travel magazine “Por Ahí República Dominicana,” with the aim of showcasing destinations, their people, gastronomy, and unique experiences.

Randy Ramírez, the director of Por Ahí RD, highlighted the magazine’s focus on four core columns: “experiences, destinations, people, and gastronomy.” He emphasized the importance of understanding the value chain that makes up each place, including the beliefs and special qualities that give them particular significance.

The project commenced in April 2023 on social networks and, after nine months, expanded to include an official website, www.porahird.com.

Jessica Leonor, the magazine’s editor, described Por Ahí RD as a guide for travelers, adventurers, explorers, and experience enthusiasts, encouraging others to embark on their own journeys.

Leonor emphasized the goal of sharing each story from a first-person perspective, recognizing the modern and simple formats that have become relevant in user consumption today.

The magazine launch attracted journalists, artists, and travel enthusiasts, who were taken on a visual journey through different national destinations guided by artist Jadell Santana. Santana, a specialist in capturing the beauty of landscapes and human figures, uses a versatile palette ranging from acrylics to oils and watercolors.

The vibrant launch event took place at Vibras Lounge, an inviting space adorned with murals and offering a fusion menu with various drinks.

The successful launch received support from various individuals and entities, including artist Jadell Santana, Laura Ramos (CEO of Vibras Lounge and Lala Events), Maylin Dionicio (communication advisor), Jenifer Tejeda (visual communication specialist), Kevin Rivas (photographer), Midas Project (personalized gifts), artist Manuel Shoo, and violinist José Manuel Leonor.