MICM provides fuel quality monitoring results to Jefte Ventura

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) provided Mr. Jefte Ventura with the results of liquid fuel quality monitoring in the Dominican Republic in response to his request. Ventura received detailed information on fuel quality parameters, including sulfur levels, octane ratings, and other relevant data.

The MICM reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring public information is accessible to all citizens. In 2021, the MICM achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System, among other recognitions for quality, innovation, and industrial development.

The provision of information to Jefte Ventura demonstrates the Ministry’s compliance with the Law on Free Access to Public Information, which grants citizens the right to access public information to promote transparency and accountability in government.