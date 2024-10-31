Airbnb launches ‘Responsible Hosts’ section to educate Dominican hosts on tax obligations

Santo Domingo.- Airbnb has launched a new section on its website titled “Responsible Hosts in the Dominican Republic,” aimed at educating local hosts about their tax obligations. This initiative encourages property owners to familiarize themselves with the country’s tax framework, including the Tax on the Transfer of Industrialized Goods and Services (ITBIS) and the Income Tax (ISR). The guide’s launch aligns with efforts to formalize tax collection on digital services in the Dominican Republic. Authorities are currently in discussions with Airbnb to explore a system of automatic tax withholding for hosts, similar to practices in other countries. Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s director of Public Policy and Government Affairs for Latin America, indicated that the platform’s operational structure currently prevents such a system.

Under the new section, Airbnb emphasizes that individual hosts are fully responsible for meeting their tax obligations, as circumstances may vary. The guide outlines essential steps for hosts, such as registering with the National Registry of Taxpayers (RNC) and including the 18% ITBIS on invoices to guests. Those earning above a specified threshold must file an annual ISR return, which is progressive based on income. For hosts operating as registered companies, they are subject to a 27% ISR on income and an additional 1% on recorded assets. This tax framework applies equally to small businesses and larger corporations in the short-term rental sector.

The introduction of the guide has elicited mixed responses from the Dominican tourism industry. The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) has requested additional time to evaluate the guidelines before making an official statement, with some members expressing concerns over potential competition between hotels and short-term rentals due to the absence of automatic tax withholding. In contrast, experts in the digital economy view the guide as a move towards greater transparency for Airbnb and similar services in the country, although they agree that the effectiveness of this initiative will depend on how rigorously the tax authority, DGII, monitors compliance among hosts.