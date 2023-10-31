Dominican karate fighter María Dimitrova will not compete in the Pan American Games

Santo Domingo.- María Dimitrova, the Pan American gold and silver medalist in Kata, will not be able to participate in the Pan American Games in Chile due to a shoulder injury preventing her from performing her movements, announced the Dominican Karate Federation on Tuesday.

José Luis Ramírez, the president of the Dominican Karate Federation, explained that despite efforts to improve her condition through medical treatment, Dimitrova did not respond positively. The decision not to participate has been officially communicated to the Dominican Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MIDEREC), and the Pan American Karate Federation.

Dimitrova has been a significant figure in Dominican karate and has brought glory to national sports. Her absence is considered a significant loss for the Dominican delegation at the Pan American Games, where she previously won medals in kata.

The federation expressed its solidarity with Dimitrova and wished her a swift recovery as she continues her medical treatment.