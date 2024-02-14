Dominican Republic: Sargassum combat cabinet seeks solutions

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado assured on Tuesday that the government, the private sector, and universities are working together to minimize the impact of sargassum seaweed on Dominican coasts.

“We are actively seeking short, medium, and long-term solutions to address this problem, which affects not only the Dominican Republic but also many coastal areas,” Collado stated at a meeting of the Sargassum Combat Cabinet.

He confirmed that a strategy is being developed by technicians from the Environment Ministry and other institutions. These teams will meet weekly to create a concrete plan for the country.

Collado also announced a $1 million investment in Dominican universities to strengthen research related to sargassum. He promised to communicate the short-term action plan at a future public meeting.

Miguel Ceara Hatton, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and coordinator of the Cabinet, explained that they are analyzing all existing research on sargassum. A dedicated team will track the issue daily and report on progress towards solutions within a defined timeframe.

“We are comprehensively evaluating all aspects to ensure research resources are effectively allocated to address this challenge,” Ceara Hatton emphasized. He reported that the Cabinet is drafting a short-term policy to tackle the potential threat of sargassum on Dominican beaches during the months of March and April.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Tourism headquarters, brought together members of the institutions that make up the Cabinet, established by decree of President Luis Abinader.

Cabinet members discussed proposals and reviewed progress and research from other countries in the region regarding sargassum management. David Llibre, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), and a representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) also participated.

The Sargassum Combat Cabinet was formed last August by President Abinader to propose and coordinate public policies aimed at mitigating the effects of this seaweed on the beaches and coasts of the Greater Caribbean.

The Cabinet comprises the Ministers of Tourism (David Collado), Environment and Natural Resources (Miguel Ceara Hatton, coordinator), and Economy, Planning and Development (Pavel Issa Contreras).

It also includes the executive vice president of the National Council for Climate Change and the Clean Development Mechanism (Max Puig), the commander general of the Dominican Republic Navy (Vice Admiral Agustín Morillo Rodríguez), a representative of the Ministry of the Presidency, and a representative of Asonahores.