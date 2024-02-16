Dominican Republic evaluates airlines’ special permit requests

Punta Cana.- During the third regular session of this year, the plenary session members were briefed on requests for new special permits to introduce additional operations into the Dominican territory, according to the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Marte Piantini. The requests were made by Sunwing Airlines, Sky High Aviation Services, Delta Air Lines, Frontier, and United Parcel Service.

Specifically, the plenary session reviewed a special permit request from Sunwing Airlines for routes such as Newark/Punta Cana/Newark, Buffalo/Punta Cana/Buffalo, Detroit/Punta Cana/Detroit, Detroit/Punta Cana/Cincinnati, Cincinnati/Punta Cana/Cincinnati, and others. The requested period for these operations is from February 17, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

Sky High Aviation Services, a national air operator, submitted a request for a special permit to conduct 79 round-trip flights on the Santo Domingo/El Salvador/Santo Domingo route. The proposed frequency is three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with operations scheduled from March 19 to September 18, 2024.

The plenary session members also reviewed a request from the foreign air operator Frontier to operate 202 round-trip flights on various routes, including Cleveland/Punta Cana/Orlando, Orlando/Punta Cana/Cleveland, Philadelphia/Punta Cana/St. Louis, St. Louis/Punta Cana/Philadelphia, San Juan/Punta Cana/Cleveland, San Juan/Punta Cana/St. Louis, St. Louis/Punta Cana/San Juan, and Cleveland/Punta Cana/San Juan, scheduled from February 1 to April 15, 2024.

Additionally, the session considered Delta Air Lines’ requests for flights on routes such as Fort Myers/Santo Domingo/Atlanta, Atlanta/Santo Domingo/Fort Myers, and Sarasota/Santo Domingo/Atlanta, set to take place from March 8 to March 10, 2024.

Finally, the plenary session members were informed about United Parcel Services’ request for a special permit to conduct cargo flights on the San Juan/Santo Domingo/Miami route, starting on March 4, 2024.