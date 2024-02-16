Technical training program opens doors for La Altagracia youth in tourism

Santo Domingo.- Sixty-two young people graduated in technical careers for the hotel and tourism sector through the TUI Academy 3 program, a project that emerged from the alliance between Plan International República Dominicana, TUI Care Foundation and INFOTEP, focused on the prevention of sexual exploitation.

Young people from the province of La Altagracia graduated in the third stage of the TUI Academy project. This initiative since 2017 has joined forces between Plan International República Dominicana, TUI Care Foundation, INFOTEP (Instituto Nacional de Formación Técnico Profesional) and the Blue Diamond Resorts hotel chain to train young people in technical and professional areas related to the hotel and tourism sector.

On this occasion, 62 young people from various communities in Higüey and Bávaro completed their training, specializing in secretarial services, beverage and cocktail preparation, concierge and bar tending.

The group, composed of 50 women and 12 men, received a quality technical education and participated in a life skills training process given by Plan International. This included crucial topics such as life project, violence prevention and soft skills development.

The uniqueness of the TUI Academy lies in its comprehensive approach, connecting several fundamental dimensions: technical training, prevention of sexual exploitation and successful insertion of young people into the labor market.

On behalf of their colleagues, Yomaira, Saory and Pedro highlighted the importance of this training to access jobs in the Bávaro, Punta Cana hotel zone. They thanked the organizations involved for reaching out to their communities and providing them with this opportunity, encouraging other young people to participate in future projects.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives, such as Sandra Machuca from the Blue Diamond Resorts hotel chain, who congratulated the graduates. Gabriela Rodríguez, on behalf of Plan International, expressed her appreciation to the 62 graduates, the key partners and the Royalton Hotels, emphasizing the direct benefit that these young people obtained through the internship processes.

Since its inception in 2017, the TUI Academy has achieved significant milestones: a total of 570 young people enrolled in the TUI Program, 497 young people completed the technical training at INFOTEP, 355 young people completed internships, more than 200 young people were hired by the Blue Diamond Resorts chain, and another 100 young people were hired in hotels that are partners of Plan International República Dominicana and TUI Academy.

Radhamés Jiménez, Regional Deputy Director of INFOTEP East, congratulated the young people on behalf of the institution, recognizing the fundamental role of the organizations involved.

The TUI Academy is a successful model of collaboration between different sectors, demonstrating that the union of efforts can generate significant positive impacts on the lives of young people and on the sustainable development of the region.

Plan International República Dominicana is an independent, humanitarian and development organization that works to promote the rights of children and the equality of girls in the country.

With more than 35 years of experience, the organization is present in more than 120 communities in various Dominican provinces and has impacted more than 5 million people, including more than 32,000 girls and 28,000 boys. Plan International República Dominicana is part of the global Plan International network, present in 75 countries.