Economy grew 6.1% in 1Q: Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican economy has registered an accumulated growth of 6.1% in the first quarter of this year.

This was reported by the Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, Héctor Valdez Albizu, to a mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Esteban Vesperoni.

Valdez Albizu highlighted that the economic reactivation process benefited from the extensive monetary stimulus program of approximately 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) implemented at the beginning of the Covid 19 crisis, as well as the significant improvement in the health situation.