Bávaro International Airport Legal battle continues amid disputed verdict

Bavaro.- The Defense Council of Bávaro International Airport (AIB) has stated that there is no irrevocable authority of res judicata in the ongoing judicial processes the company is facing. They refute claims that justice has definitively put an end to the construction of the airport and question the veracity of such statements.

The legal defense team of AIB responded to a statement released by the defense team of the Eastern Airport Corporation (CAE) and the Puntacana Group (GPC) on Monday. The CAE and GPC had asserted that no court ruling has impacted the decree approving the airport or the contract signed with the State for its construction.

The AIB defense team expressed deep concern over the dissemination of misleading information to the public regarding court rulings that are not yet final, as they are currently under appeal. They emphasized that the Dominican justice system consists of three jurisdictional instances and a constitutional one, allowing for appeals to be made to higher courts. They clarify that a decision can only be considered final once it has gone through this process.

The Bávaro International Airport case has already undergone four rulings by the Technical Secretariat of the Environment (TSA), but its final resolution is still pending.