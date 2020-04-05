Alibaba founder donates 50,000 masks, 15,000 reagents and four ventilators to the DR

SANTO DOMINGO .- The Chinese electronic commerce giant Alibaba donated 50,000 masks, 15,000 nucleic acid detection reagents, and four ventilators to the Dominican Republic to help combat the covid-19 coronavirus.

The supplies were sent to the country via DHL express shipping company to the Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo from Miami. Officials received them from the Ministry of Public Health.

Jack Ma, a well-known businessman in China and worldwide, founder of the gigantic e-commerce platform Alibaba, has donated anti-epidemic materials to 140 countries around the world.

To date, this donation is the largest made by the Chinese side to the DR. Previously, Tsinghua University had donated 1000 nucleic acid reagents. The company Huawei Technologies Dominicana provided artificial intelligence (AI) solution to assist computed tomography to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly to Dr. Marcelino Vélez Santana Regional Hospital. And the Microport company, based in the Las Américas free zone, has donated 50,000 masks to the National Health Service (SNS).

So far, Chinese companies have donated a total of 100,000 masks, 16,000 nucleic acid reagents, four ventilators, and 1 AI solution to assist the tomography, which has provided strong support to the Dominican side in the fight against COVID- 19.

Jack Ma tweeted on March 22 that he would donate materials to Latin American countries, among them is the Dominican Republic. From then on, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation began collecting goods in Guangzhou and Shanghai, respectively.