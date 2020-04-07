Twelve new deceased since yesterday for a total of 98 deaths and 1,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Cases of and deaths from COVID-19 in DR from March 28-April 7

Twelve people died in the last hours in the Dominican Republic from the coronavirus, while confirmed cases of infections rose to 1,956, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.

The minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported that 56 of the new positives are people from the health area.

Likewise, 36 patients have recovered from the disease.

55 percent of those infected correspond to men and the rest to women.

Yesterday the total number of positive cases reported was 1,828 and the deceased 86, four more deaths than on Sunday and 83 new people infected in relation to the day before yesterday.

In the Dominican Republic, there have been 59 verified deaths from COVID-19 in the last ten days. On March 28th there were 859 cases and 39 deaths as illustrated in the headline graph. There were no reported changes from April 2nd to April 3rd.