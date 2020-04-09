Coronavirus in Dominican Republic: Deaths and cases rise to 118 fatalities and 2,349 confirmed cases

The Minister of Public Health reported this morning that deaths from the coronavirus in the country have increased to 118 today and that the cases rose to 2,349.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas pointed out during bulletin number 21, that of the total of confirmed cases 80 patients have recovered.

The official indicated that 4,802 people who underwent the PCR tests were released.

In addition, the minister expressed that 34% corresponds to the National District by place of residence, 17% in the Santo Domingo province, 13% in Santiago, 8% in the Duarte province and 5% in the Vega province and 3% Espallat.

Data offered in yesterday’s newsletter:

Covid-19 deaths increased to 108 with 10 new deaths, while confirmed cases totaled 2,111, of which 125 are new.

To date in the country, 6,358 samples have been processed, of which 4,247 have been discarded for a 33% positivity.

The recovered amount to 50 and the CFR (case fatality rate) is 5%.

Likewise, 1,680 patients are kept in home isolation and 273 in hospitals or clinics. Of these cases, 61 correspond to health personnel and 64% (39) are in Greater Santo Domingo.

By sex, the behavior of the virus remains the same: 55% of those affected are men and the remaining 45% are women. By place of residence, the distribution does not vary, being 36% in the National District, 16% in the Santo Domingo province, 13% in Santiago, while 7% in the Duarte province and 5% in La Vega.

Mobilization in Duarte. While for today there will be a comprehensive operation in the Duarte province, the first community transmission area, which includes 2,000 rapid tests, supervision of measures in health and isolation centers, as well as sanitation work in different areas and zones, mainly in San Francisco de Macorís, the epicenter of the epidemic in the DR.