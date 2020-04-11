Coronavirus: There have never been fewer than 1,100 prisoners on any day for violating nationwide curfew in Dominican Republic

Despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of people still continue to violate the provision of the nationwide curfew established by the Executive Branch from 5:00 in the afternoon until 6:00 in the morning, to contain and prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Dominican Republic.

During the operation carried out yesterday, a total of 1,138 people were arrested by police and military agents in the country. Police reported that since the measure was ordered 21 days ago, the number of detainees on a daily basis has never dropped below 1,100 people.

He explained that although many Dominicans comply with the provision of social distancing to prevent the disease that strikes the country and other parts of the world, many insist on going out on the streets without a justified purpose.

In some residential areas such as the specific case of Residencial Carmen Renata III, located in Pantoja, about 15 to 20 people a day, including children, meet at the ballfield after 5:00 in the afternoon, where they perform exercises and other activities despite the repeated call to stay at home.

The Police made a call to the residents of all the provinces and, especially to the National District and in Greater Santo Domingo, which are the places that present the most non-compliance, to abide by the authorities’ disposition.