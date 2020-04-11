Six provinces register 81% of new infections by Covid-19 in the DR

Santo Domingo.- The provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and the National District have 145 of the 271 new infections by Coronavirus in the country, according to bulletin number 22 of the Ministry of Public Health, corresponding to the statistics of last Thursday.

In the National District 59 infections were added, in the Santo Domingo province 56 and in Santiago, there are 30 new infected until yesterday at six in the afternoon.

The other provinces that show a significant increase in infections are Duarte with 37 new cases, La Vega, with 21 and Monsignor Nouel with 16.

In the last two bulletins -Thursday 238 and Friday 271- there have been 509 cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, which for some is due to the fact that the Ministry of Health has authorized more laboratories to carry out the test.