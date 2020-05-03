Dominican Republic coronavirus deaths rise to 333; cases total 7,954

SANTO DOMINGO. – Coronavirus deaths in the country increased by 7 new deaths to 333 and confirmed cases rose to 7,954 (376 new cases), according to bulletin 45 of Public Health, issued today Sunday, May 3.

Of the covid-19 cases, 1,429 are in hospital isolation and 4,586

in-home isolation.

53.90% (4287) of the confirmed cases are men. The median age of the cases = 42 years.

Of the hospitalized, 125 are in the Intensive Care Unit; 43.20% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo and 38.40% in Santiago.

81.53% (6485) of the cases are concentrated in Santo Domingo de Guzmán (24.29%), Santiago (10.94%), Santo Domingo Este (9.15%), San Francisco de Macorís (7.74%), Santo Domingo Oeste (6.64%) ), La Vega (5.56%), Santo Domingo Norte (4.50%), Moca (2.72%), Puerto Plata (2.70%), San Cristóbal (2.64%), Bonao (2.48%) and La Romana (2.28%).

In the last 4 weeks, the positivity in the processed samples is 23.55%.