Coronavirus: As of today May 4, 2020, there are 346 dead and 8,235 infected in Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, the number of deceased increased to 346 and 8,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Minister of Public Health reported today.

“In the country, the number of confirmed cases amounts to 8,235, of those 281 are new,” declared Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

In addition, the official disclosed 1507 are in hospital isolation, 4611 in-home isolation (case fatality = 4.20%).

Of the hospitalized, 132 are in the Intensive Care Unit; 42.42% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, and 40.15% in Santiago.

53.61% (4415) of the confirmed cases are men. The median age of the cases = 42 years.

80.51% (6630) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities. In the last 4 weeks, the positivity in the processed samples is 23.16%

Deceased. By place of residence, 76.30% (264) of the deceased correspond to 11 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Salcedo , San Pedro de Macorís and San Cristóbal (Figure 4).

73.12% (253) are men. By age group, 57.51% (199) occurred in people aged ≥50 years (Median age: 63 years).

Among the antecedents, hypertension (27%) and diabetes (23%) were reported.