COVID-19: Deaths Continue to Rise; 10 New Deaths in the DR

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic now stands at 498, with 10 new deaths reported Friday.

According to bulletin number 72, the positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 16,908, of which 2,271 are in hospital isolation and 111 are in Intensive Care Units. In addition, there are 4,582 in home isolation.

Median age of total cases: 41 years. 54.73% (9,254) are men and 79.48% (13,438) of the cases

are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

In the last 4 weeks, the positivity in the processed samples is 18.93%.

By place of residence, 75.50% (376) of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana (Figure 2).

The median age of the deceased is 65 years.

Arterial hypertension (26.51%) and diabetes (22.29%) were reported among the history of the deceased. 69.88% (348) are men.