815 people arrested, 16 businesses closed for violating curfew in DR

Santo Domingo (EFE) .- The National Police arrested 815 people this past Saturday and ordered the closure of 16 shops for violating the curfew schedule imposed in the country, which is from 7 pm to 5 am, from Monday to Saturday, while Sunday curfew is from 5 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

The institution ensures that, together with soldiers from the Armed Forces, it continues to supervise preventive and sanitary measures, while monitoring compliance with the movement limitation.

The institution recalled that the measure must be respected, to avoid being arrested and businesses closed.

This past Saturday, the Chamber of Deputies approved, with the “reluctant” vote of the opposition, to grant a fourth consecutive extension of the state of emergency requested by the Executive Power to face the coronavirus pandemic.

After a session of more than five hours, the blocks of the different parties managed to agree and grant the Government 12 more days of a state of emergency, in force in the country since March 19.

The proposal must now return to the Senate, which last Thursday approved a 25-day extension, as requested by President Danilo Medina.

The COVID-19 disease has caused 502 deaths in the country, while 377 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, as reported on Sunday by the Ministry of Public Health.

In its daily bulletin, the agency specified that four new deaths occurred, three of them in Azua and one in San Juan, while 6,224 people are affected by COVID-19, 1,960 admitted to health centers, and 4,264 in home isolation.