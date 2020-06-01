Covid-19 deaths increase to 502 in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic yesterday surpassed half a thousand deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus when the total number of infected reached the figure of 17,285, with the registry of 377 new infected.

According to bulletin 73 released yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the number of dead rose to 502, four more than the previous report.

Likewise, 1,960 people are in hospital isolation and 4,264 in home isolation.

Also, 10,559 recoveries have been reported. However, the number of patients with Covid-19 decreased in the last 24 hours, with a total of 6,224 active cases reported in bulletin # 73, which is 629 less than in the report on Saturday.

Of these active cases, 4,264 are undergoing home quarantine, while the remaining 1,960 are under hospital isolation.

Similarly, there was a drastic increase in the number of those recovered from the disease, which until yesterday stood at 10,559 people.

Reporting that the total number of deceased increased to 502, Public Health establishes that the case fatality rate stands at 2.90%.

Distribution of cases

The Santo Domingo province is the one that currently has the highest number of infected, with 4,522, followed by the National District that already accumulates 4,435.

The province of Santiago registers 1,465 affected; San Cristóbal goes for 1,016 and is followed by La Vega with 903.

The Duarte province registers 794; Espaillat is 563 and La Romana accumulates 498 patients with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The provinces with the least Covid-19 patients are Dajabón, with seven; Baoruco, Elías Piña and Pedernales, with 8 cases each.

Contagion grows in Haiti

Haiti added 281 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number for a single day since the pandemic was declared, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 1,865, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday.

Similarly, 6 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths registered in the country to 41, according to the official bulletin.

The 281 new cases double those of the previous day (141) and represent an acceleration in the rate of infections, which now double every six days.

The Western Department, where Port-au-Prince is located, has the highest number of infected people, with a total of 1,494 confirmed cases, 253 of them on the last day.

The Ministry of Health records 4,577 suspected cases of the disease in the country.

THE PANDEMIC

The current global figures

The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has already crossed the threshold of six million infections and is about to reach 370,000 fatalities with the United States and Brazil leading by the number of infections, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. Yesterday there were 6,063,725 million cases and 369,244 victims.