80% of those hospitalized for Covid-19 in the DR are in Santo Domingo and Santiago

SANTO DOMINGO. – At least 418 of the 520 patients hospitalized by COVID -19 are admitted to health centers in Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago, according to epidemiological bulletin number 76 published yesterday.

This is equivalent to 80% of cases, of which 110 remain in critical condition, including 64 breathing through mechanical ventilation.

Hospitalized patients are those who develop a severe clinical picture of the disease and whose risk of complication is greater, however the number of currently active infected is 6,300 people, indicating that the majority are isolated in their homes or shelters that empowered the Government for isolation.

The occupation of these internal patients represents less than half of the availability of beds for COVID-19 that the health system has at the national level.

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reiterated that continuing to maintain control of the disease, while the economy reopens, is a primary responsibility of the citizen, who for his own safety must apply prevention measures.

When reading bulletin 76 on the evolution of the coronavirus in the country, the official reported that at the close of 6: PM on Tuesday, 288 new victims of the virus were detected, out of some 1,647 PCR samples processed, which resulted in an accumulated of 18,040 cases. About 55 people were discharged after they were negative for a third PCR test or 14 remained asymptomatic.