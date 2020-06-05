COVID-19 in the DR: The deceased rose to 525 and the total of confirmed cases to 18, 708

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health reported that as of today that there are 389 new cases of coronavirus in the country, so that the total number of infected increased to 18, 708, with 525 deaths, after having registered three new deaths.

The information was offered by the Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, who pointed out that the case fatality rate has dropped to 2.81%.

In total, 11,736 people have been recovered from the Covid-19.

A total of 534 infected remain hospitalized with coronavirus, 100 people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, 60 of them with ventilation.

Regarding the PCR tests, the doctor reported that a total of 90, 141 tests have been processed.