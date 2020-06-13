Covid-19 infects 22,008 and has killed 568 in Dominican Republic

Of the 22,008 people who have tested positive for covid-19 in the country, 12,754 have recovered, 568 have died, and 8,686 remain active. The information is contained in bulletin number 85 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, which registered seven new deaths yesterday for a total of 568.

Also, during the last 24 hours, 571 new cases were registered and 2,516 PCR tests were performed, informed when giving a virtual reading to the bulletin, the minister of Health, doctor Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

The system also reached 105,016 tests, but shortages persist in laboratories such as Reference and Amadita, both national. 2,835 people with covid-19 are kept in hospitals, while 5,851 are in home isolation. The case fatality rate is at 2.58%

The numbers: Greater Santo Domingo has the highest recorded number of deaths with 109, observes the Bulletin. Until yesterday, 590 people were interned in different hospitals, of which 114 are still in intensive care units, which represents 19.3% of the total of those hospitalized, and of these 61 with mechanical ventilation. Of the 114 patients in intensive care units, 57.26% are in centers in Greater Santo Domingo, 32.26% in Santiago, and 5.65% in the Duarte province, in the North.

Most of the cases are found in Greater Santo Domingo, with 53% hospital occupancy.

The head municipality of the Duarte Province, San Francisco de Macorís, presented a single confirmed case and 10 inmates, six of them in intensive care units, two in mechanical ventilation. That area has 145 beds available.

The provinces

Most of the confirmed cases of the covid-19 disease are distributed in five provinces, Santo Domingo, the most affected area, with a cumulative of 6,242 cases and 231 new ones in the last 24 hours. The National District follows, registering 5,503 cases, 183 new ones; Santiago with 1,603, of those 11 new ones; San Cristóbal with 1,325 and 22 new ones, and La Vega with 1,015, of the 25 new ones.

The 54-36% of the confirmed cases, 11,963, corresponds to men, average age 39 years, with a range between 28 and 53 years, says the bulletin. By place of residence, most deaths have been registered in the Santo Domingo province, accumulating 109, with two new ones, and 93 in the District, with three new deaths.